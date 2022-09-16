Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.