Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.