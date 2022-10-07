Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
