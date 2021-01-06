Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
