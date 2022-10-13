Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
