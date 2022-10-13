 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular