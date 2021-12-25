 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

