Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.