The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
