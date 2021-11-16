Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.