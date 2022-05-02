Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Intense hurricanes and typhoons could more than double by 2050 in nearly all regions of the world because of climate change, scientists reported.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 22% …
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see …
For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomor…
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temper…