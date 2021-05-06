May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.