Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.