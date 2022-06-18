It will be a warm day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
