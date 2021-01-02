Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Rain. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.