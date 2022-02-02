This evening in Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
