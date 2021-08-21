Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.