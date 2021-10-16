Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
