Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
