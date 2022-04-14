Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.