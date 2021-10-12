Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degre…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and var…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wyth…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and var…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forec…