Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.