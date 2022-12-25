This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We'll see…
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might b…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Periods of…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Partly clou…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Partly clou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Gusty winds developing. Foggy early followed by a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 14F. SSW…