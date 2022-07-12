Wytheville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
