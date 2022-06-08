Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.