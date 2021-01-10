Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.