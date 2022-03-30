This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
