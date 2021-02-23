Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.