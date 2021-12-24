This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
