Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.