Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
