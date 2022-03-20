Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
