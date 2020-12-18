 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics