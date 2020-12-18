Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Local Weather
