Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.