 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics