Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
