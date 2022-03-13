Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 de…
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs …
Wytheville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 12F. Winds W…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 12 degrees is today's …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low.…