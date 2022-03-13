Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

