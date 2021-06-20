Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.