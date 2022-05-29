May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.