Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

