Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.