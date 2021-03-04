Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.