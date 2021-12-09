Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.