Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.