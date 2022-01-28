Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 11 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
