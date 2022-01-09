 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

