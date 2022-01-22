This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
