Wytheville's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
