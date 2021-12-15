Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
