Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:00 AM EST. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

