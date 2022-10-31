 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: A shower is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

