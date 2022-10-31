This evening in Wytheville: A shower is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
