Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph.